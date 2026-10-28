In 2027, two new books set in the “Harry Potter” universe, created by British author J.K. Rowling, will be released. The books will be dedicated to Professor Minerva McGonagall and the twin brothers Fred and George Weasley. Both books will go on sale on February 23.

This was announced by Bloomsbury, the publisher of the Pocket Potters series of illustrated books.

The new titles will join the “Pocket Guides to the Harry Potter Stories” series. These are compact, illustrated books, each of which focuses on a specific character from the wizarding world. They contain information about the characters, key events in which they appear, quotes from the original works, interesting facts, and hidden references.

The books are primarily intended for children who are just getting acquainted with the Harry Potter story, but they may also appeal to longtime fans of the franchise.

The book about Professor Minerva McGonagall, illustrated by Natalie Smiley, will tell the story of her life and work at Hogwarts.

In particular, the book will cover her duties as Head of Gryffindor House, her ability to transform into a cat, and notable moments from the original books. Among them is the story of how the professor bought Harry Potter his first speed broom.

The second volume will be dedicated to Fred and George Weasley—the twin brothers known for their pranks and antics. The illustrations for the book were created by Helen Brady.

Readers will learn about the brothers’ knowledge of Hogwarts’ secret passages, their magical inventions, including the “Canary Creams,” which temporarily turn a person into a canary, as well as the pranks that eventually led the twins to open their own joke shop, “Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes.”

Both books will have 32 pages and hardcovers. They will retain the compact format characteristic of the entire Pocket Potters series.

Previously, this collection has already released illustrated guides dedicated to Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Professor Albus Dumbledore, Luna Lovegood, Rubeus Hagrid, and Dobby. The last two volumes, about Hagrid and Dobby, were published in August 2026.

Once the new releases are out, the series will consist of nine books dedicated to various characters from the wizarding world.

In the United Kingdom, each new book will cost approximately 10 pounds sterling. Bloomsbury is also offering a limited-time discount of 3 pounds. On Amazon, the books are available for pre-order for $12, though the release date listed there is different—March 7, 2027.

It’s worth noting that these new books are not a continuation of J.K. Rowling’s original series of novels. They will retell familiar stories and supplement them with illustrations and interesting details.

Source: Screen Rant

HBO has released a new trailer for the Harry Potter series.

HBO has released a trailer for the “Harry Potter” series and announced the premiere date.

A Harry Potter flagship store will open in central London.

As a reminder, the start of filming for the “Harry Potter” series has been announced: the first photo has been released.

As a reminder, residents of Belarus will not receive the “Harry Potter” series in their native language.

Read us on