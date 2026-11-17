In the town of Berezhany in the Ternopil region, experts have completed the restoration of authentic early 20th-century murals in the Church of the Holy Trinity and dismantled the scaffolding. This was reported by restorer and icon painter Oleksiy Cherednichenko.

According to him, the restoration of this artistic monument took four years. The century-old murals, created after a large-scale renovation of the church at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries on the initiative of Father Todor Korduba, were discovered in the dome and sanctuary beneath layers of old oil paint and primer. Restorers carefully cleared away the old layers by hand, step by step, using scalpels to reveal the original paintings.

Since the murals in the sanctuary were in much better condition than those in the dome, experts used computer graphics to recreate the lost fragments of the upper part of the church and first restored the ancient scripts of the church inscriptions. The Church of the Holy Trinity, built in 1768, survived two world wars and damage from shells; however, the authentic murals were successfully saved and returned to the community.

Source: Restorer Oleksiy Cherednichenko.

In Lviv, a sculpture of Saint Elizabeth by Tadeusz Blotnicki, installed on the side tower of the Church of Saints Olga and Elizabeth in 1911, has been restored.

Large-scale emergency repair and restoration work has begun on the southeastern dome of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv. The last time elements of this part of the monument were restored was back in the 1970s.

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