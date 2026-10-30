Dubai will present Chasing Kites, a book by 36-year-old artist Sharan Budrani, who lives with muscular dystrophy, on November 6, 2026. In the publication, he recounts being diagnosed at the age of nine, bullying at school, depression, creativity, and life in a wheelchair, which he has used since the age of 16.

As The National reports, Budrani was born in the UAE and became one of the artists with disabilities to receive a 10-year “golden visa” for his cultural contribution to the country. He said that he aims to support other people and show that disability does not mean an absence of dreams.

Creativity and life after surgery

As the disease progressed, it became harder for Budrani to breathe. In 2018, he underwent a tracheostomy: doctors inserted a tube into his trachea to help him breathe and prevent choking. The artist now uses a speech device.

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Budrani developed as an artist at the Mawaheb studio, where young adults with disabilities studied art. He created works using the “action art” technique: with the help of volunteers, he poured paint onto a canvas placed on the floor, then used remote-controlled cars to create colourful compositions. The artist’s favourite colours became yellow and blue, which he associates with happiness.

A story recorded over seven years

Margot de Reuter Goykaas, who writes under the pseudonym Farah Libardi and was previously a Mawaheb volunteer, worked on the book for seven years. Budrani typed text on his phone, recorded voice messages, and gave interviews. The author also spoke with his mother, sister, nurse, and art teacher.

The book addresses verbal abuse at school and the family’s experiences after the diagnosis. It is planned to be used in schools in India for discussions with children about bullying, inclusion, and inner resilience. The presentation will take place at the Mawaheb art studio at 5:30 p.m.

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