In Hong Kong, hundreds of people lined up to see Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Chestnut Trees in Bloom,” which has not been publicly exhibited for more than six decades. The painting was unveiled ahead of a Sotheby’s auction scheduled for November 18 in New York.

According to the auction house’s estimates, the painting could sell for approximately $180 million. It belongs to the Dutch artist’s late period, and works from this time rarely appear on the open market.

Scott Nichol, a representative of Sotheby’s contemporary art department in New York, believes the painting could set a new auction record among Van Gogh’s works.

“This is a moment of extraordinary optimism, wild energy, enthusiasm, passion, and color in the artist’s work,” he noted.

The painting *Châtaigniers en fleurs* (“Chestnut Trees in Bloom”) was painted in May 1890 in the French village of Auvers-sur-Oise. The canvas depicts a large chestnut tree with a lush, flowering canopy. About two months after completing the work, van Gogh died at the age of 37.

After the artist’s death, the painting passed to his brother Theo, and later to his brother’s widow, Johanna van Gogh-Bonger, and their son Vincent Willem. The painting later changed hands several times, passing through the ownership of, among others, the German publisher Samuel Fischer and the American producer George “Buddy” DeSilva.

In 1953, the painting was acquired by collector Harriet Harris-Jonas. Her art collection was so renowned that the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York organized visits for patrons to her apartment on Fifth Avenue so they could view the works.

In 1975, the Blakie family purchased the painting from art dealer Wildenstein. It is now part of a collection of 12 works of art that have not been publicly exhibited for a long time. Other works in the collection include paintings by Paul Cézanne and Claude Monet.

Source: Reuters

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