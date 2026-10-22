An exhibition of works by Australian artist Rosalie Gascoigne, who died in 1999, will open at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra on October 24. The exhibition will run until February 14, ABC News Australia reports.

Gascoigne is considered one of Australia's most influential artists, although she began exhibiting her work only at the age of 57. Her first solo exhibition took place in 1976, and in 1978 the artist was invited to present a survey exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria.

Materials from rubbish dumps and Canberra's nature

Much of Gascoigne's work is connected with Canberra and its surroundings. For her works, she collected materials from rubbish dumps in Gundaroo, Bungendore and Captain's Flat, brought them home and transformed them into art objects. The exhibition features works made from everyday and found objects, as well as textured compositions inspired by the nature of the region.

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Curator Deborah Hart noted that Gascoigne entered the art world during the spread of installation art, minimalism and conceptual art. According to her, the Canberra landscape became the source and foundation of the artist's work.

Family memories and the museum collection

The artist's daughter, Hester Gascoigne, said that the exhibition includes works she remembers from the time they were created. According to her, her mother involved the children in observing nature: during family picnics, they competed to find the best stone or the branch with the most expressive shape.

Gallery director Nick Mitzevich said that the National Gallery of Australia acquired its first work by Gascoigne in 1976. He called her an artist who influenced art history and prompted people to look at it differently.

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