Yuriy Yakusha, co-founder of the Pechersk Theater, has died in Kyiv

Ukrainian actor Yuriy Yakusha, who was one of the founders of the Kyiv Academic Theater in Pechersk, has died at the age of 51. His colleagues from the theater troupe announced his death, noting that the date and time of the memorial service at the theater will be announced later.

Yuriy Yakusha graduated from the Ivan Karpenko-Karyi Kyiv State Institute of Theater Arts in 1999, and the very next year, together with his classmates and under the direction of Oleksandr Kryzhanivsky, he founded a new theater. Throughout his career, the actor performed in landmark productions at the Pechersk Theater, worked at the Kyiv Academic Theater for Young Audiences on Lypky, and appeared in films and television series. The cause of the actor’s death has not yet been disclosed.

Source: Kyiv Academic Theater in Pechersk.

On October 26 in Lviv, hundreds of people bid farewell to People’s Artist of Ukraine, actor, and director Fedir Stryhun, who died after a long illness. Family members, colleagues, and numerous admirers of his work came to pay their respects to the artist. Fedir Stryhun had been in the hospital following surgery, and his family needed financial assistance to cover the costs of his treatment and subsequent rehabilitation. On October 23, the People’s Artist passed away.

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