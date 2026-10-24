An art exhibition dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Long March opened on Thursday in the city of Zunyi in southwestern China. It is being held at the Zunyi Art Museum in Guizhou Province.

More than 90 works from three cities

The exhibition brings together more than 90 works from three Chinese cities. It includes traditional Chinese paintings, oil paintings and prints. The exhibition is free for visitors and will run until November 29, ECNS reports.

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Historical context

The Long March is described in the source as a strategic retreat by the communist Red Army in 1934–1936, undertaken to avoid encirclement by nationalist forces. The troops traveled thousands of kilometers across China before reaching a new base in the country’s northwest.

In January 1935, the Communist Party of China held a meeting in Zunyi that changed its leadership. The source calls it a turning point in the party’s history.

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