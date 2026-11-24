On November 24, a special performance of the play *Lost Stories* took place in London, featuring writer, journalist, and director Mykhailo Zygar and theater and film actress Alisa Khazanova. The production was presented at the Royal Institute of Great Britain.

The performance was part of an international theater project that had previously been presented in more than ten countries around the world.

Sends served as the event’s partner, and UA.News as the media partner. The event was organized by the British company Aurex Invest Limited.

Five stories about human choice and its impact on the world

The play *Lost Stories* is based on Mykhailo Zygar’s book *The Dark Side of the Earth*. The author adapted the literary material for the stage, weaving together five separate short stories around the question of how much a single person can change the course of history.

The characters in the production include both well-known cultural figures and people whose names have been left out of the pages of history textbooks. They are united by circumstances in which personal choices can have consequences far beyond the confines of their own lives.

Through the stories of individual people, the play’s creators explored themes of love, responsibility, moral dilemmas, and the connection between personal decisions and large-scale historical events.

The production combined a literary foundation with theatrical performance, focusing on human destinies and the circumstances in which fateful decisions are made.

Who Brought Lost Stories to the London Stage

Mykhailo Zygar—a writer and journalist known for his works on historical and political topics—served as the play’s

author, director, and one of the performers. His books include *The Entire Kremlin Army* and *War and Punishment*.

In *Lost Stories*, Zygar adapted his literary material for the stage, serving not only as the play’s author but also as a performer.

Joining him on stage was Alisa Khazanova—an actress, director, screenwriter, and producer who currently works in London.

Khananova began her professional career in ballet before moving on to film and theater. Films in which she has appeared have been screened at the Cannes Film Festival, and her theater projects have been staged in various countries around the world.

Her stage works include *The Girl and Death* and *The Last Word*. As a film director, she has worked on the feature films *Middleground* and *The White List*.

From New York to London: The Play’s International Journey



Prior to its special screening in the British capital, *Lost Stories* had already been presented at international theater venues. According to the organizers, previous performances in more than ten countries were sold out.

The project’s tour included New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona, and London.

The Royal Institute of Great Britain, located on Albemarle Street in central London, was chosen for the special performance on November 24. The event combined a theatrical performance with a Q&A session with the play’s creators.

Q&A with the Authors and Autograph Session

The

program for the London event was not limited to the theatrical performance. Following the hour-long play, there was a half-hour question-and-answer session featuring Mykhailo Zygar and Alisa Khazanova, as well as an autograph session.

This format provided an opportunity to complement the stage production with a discussion of its literary basis, creative concept, and the stories that formed the foundation of the theatrical project.

In total, the event lasted three hours.

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