In Macao, China, eight selected films are being screened as part of the 23rd Exhibition of Outstanding Films from Mainland China. The exhibition opened on the evening of October 26, and free public screenings will continue until November 5, ECNS reports.

Screening program

The selection includes Dear You, Johnny Keep Walking!2, Crossing, I Know Who You Are, Secret Files, Vanishing Point, Shanghai Wonton and All Wishes Come True. The selection covers films of various genres and styles.

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Purpose of the exhibition

The organizers said they are using film screenings as a bridge to deepen cultural exchanges between Macao and mainland China. According to them, the exhibition gives local audiences an opportunity to learn about the diversity of social and cultural life in mainland China.

The organizers also called on Macao residents to attend the public screenings.

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