Information has been circulating online about real estate that composer Konstantin Meladze allegedly purchased in Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by Russia. According to Russian propaganda media, in 2015 he may have purchased a three-story townhouse in Gurzuf for $743,400—approximately 34 million hryvnias.

However, this information is being circulated by Russian media, and there is no independent confirmation of the composer’s ownership of this property in the reported information.

According to reports from Russian propaganda outlets, the townhouse is located in a gated community in Gurzuf, which consists of only 45 homes. The area is under round-the-clock security, which, according to the media, is provided from three observation posts.

According to this information, the property is a three-story villa with an area of approximately 250 square meters. Inside, it reportedly features a spacious living room, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a large bathroom.

The property also features a terrace with a pool over seven meters long and a backyard. The rooftop offers space for a lounge area or garden.

According to Russian media reports, the property’s basement level features a sauna with a hammam, a relaxation room, and several other rooms.

Propaganda outlets specifically highlight the sea view that is supposedly visible from the villa.

According to their claims, homes in this village are rented out for 60,000 rubles per day—approximately 34,000 hryvnias. At the same time, Meladze reportedly has no plans to either rent out his property to outsiders or give it up entirely. There is no independent confirmation of these claims.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Konstantin Meladze moved to Spain. The composer has not taken a publicly stated position on Russian aggression and has all but disappeared from the public eye.

Information about Meladze’s possible real estate holdings in occupied Crimea is currently circulating with references to Russian media; therefore, the reported circumstances of the villa’s acquisition and the composer’s ownership require independent confirmation.

As a reminder, singer Valery Meladze was quick to apologize for remarks he made on New Year’s Eve during a corporate party in Dubai. The artist commented on his recent performance at the corporate event abroad.

Reports have appeared in the Russian media claiming that composer and producer Konstantin Meladze has allegedly obtained Georgian citizenship. There is no official confirmation of this, and the musician himself has not yet commented on these reports.

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