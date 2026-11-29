Suspilne condemned the illegal distribution of audio recordings of wiretaps involving participants in the longlist for the National Selection for Eurovision 2027, which took place on November 28, 2026. The broadcaster announced the launch of an internal investigation.

In a statement released by Suspilne on November 28, it was noted that excerpts from the performances were obtained and distributed unlawfully. According to the broadcaster, these recordings are distorted and of poor quality, and therefore do not convey an objective impression of the songs and the artists’ performances. The purpose of disseminating the recordings remains unknown.

According to a third source, the clips first appeared on blogger Bohdan Bespalov’s Telegram channel, where details about the tracks and scores were initially published, followed by links to demo versions of the entries, which were then picked up by other outlets. The “Eurovision House” public page noted the relatively high quality of the performers’ voices, suggesting the recording was not made in the hall, and speculated that the leak might have come from someone on the Suspilne editorial staff. This version has not been confirmed, and the broadcaster itself urged the public to rely only on official materials and to ensure a level playing field for participants.

Source: Statement by Suspilne.

As a reminder, yet another scandal has erupted in the National Selection for Eurovision 2027. Just one day after the longlist of participants was published, Igor Cherepanov, the guitarist for the band Spokusy, was accused of sexually harassing minors.

The organizing committee of the National Selection for Eurovision 2027 decided to disqualify the band SPOKUSY.

Read us on