In Nepal, calls to boycott the film «Panch Pandav» have spread on social media ahead of its theatrical release. Religious activists and users accuse the filmmakers of allegedly depicting Draupadi, a character from the Hindu epic «Mahabharata», disrespectfully, Kathmandu Post reports.

Criticism after the song’s release

The controversy intensified after the release of the song «Taniyo Taniyo», featuring a dance number with actress Eva Giri. Critics said that the video linked the revered mythological heroine with the image of a dancer performing in a bar. The film’s poster and trailer had also previously raised questions among audiences: in one episode, a character addresses Giri’s heroine as Draupadi.

Content creator Vedika KC, who describes herself as a religious activist, called for a boycott of the film in a Facebook post. She clarified that she does not object to dancing as a profession, but considers the transition from the image of a woman in saffron clothing to that of a dancer in a bar unacceptable. Religious leader Pushkar Khatiwada also appealed to Hindus not to watch the film. Some social media users resorted to insults and threats against the director and actors.

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The director’s and censorship board’s position

Director Basanta Niraula said that the film is being criticized before people have watched its full version. According to him, the character in the film is not necessarily Draupadi from the «Mahabharata», and assumptions that it is a retelling of the epic are mistaken. Niraula added that he is ready for criticism after the film’s theatrical release, scheduled for Friday.

Manoj Pandit, a member of the state Central Film Censorship Board, questioned the practice of calling for boycotts before a premiere. He stressed that viewers can assess the creators’ intentions after watching the film in cinemas, while the state, in his view, should respond to boycott calls that incite people or call for physical attacks on the creators. Pandit also noted that the censorship board must protect creative freedom while determining the appropriate audience for films through classification.

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