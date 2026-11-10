Weapons from World War II, which may have belonged to partisans, were found in Poland

In the Polish village of Warlubie in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, searchers discovered a damaged firearm and fragments of armored vehicles. The finds may be linked to the fighting in 1945.

This was reported by Heritage Daily, citing the Polish search organization Grudziądzkie Stowarzyszenie Twierdza.

According to the researchers’ preliminary assumptions, the weapon found may be a smoothbore firearm and may have belonged to partisans who were active in this area toward the end of World War II.

Historical evidence suggests that local insurgents, due to a shortage of military equipment, may have used hunting rifles and other available weapons. However, there is currently no direct evidence linking the find to a specific partisan unit.

Since the object is classified as a firearm under Polish law, the searchers reported it to the police. Law enforcement officials seized the find for further investigation.

In addition, researchers found several metal fragments that may have been parts of a tank or other armored vehicle. Their origin has not yet been determined.

Experts will continue their investigation to determine the age and type of the weapon, as well as to identify the military vehicle to which the discovered fragments belonged.

Source: Heritage Daily

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