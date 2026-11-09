Tragedy has struck the family of choreographer Zhenya Kot: his wife announced the death of her father

The family of renowned Ukrainian dancer and choreographer Zhenya Kot has suffered a tragic loss. The father of his wife—coach Natalia Tatarintseva—has passed away.

According to Natalia, her father died on November 5 after battling an illness. She admitted that it is very difficult for her and her mother to cope with the loss right now.

“It’s very hard for my mom and me right now. We miss you with all our hearts. We’ll miss you in everything: at family gatherings, on holidays, during ordinary phone calls, and in those little moments that make up life,” Tatarintseva wrote.

She also shared that the family had laid her father to rest the day before.

“Illness took you away from us. So quickly, so mercilessly, that we still can’t comprehend how it happened. Yesterday we said our final goodbyes to you. We are grateful to you for everything—for your love, for our family, for the happy memories, and for being exactly who you were,” Natalia shared.

According to the coach, her father loved life, jokes, socializing, and getting together with friends. He was an active, charismatic, and cheerful person who knew how to bring people together.

“You always had lots of friends, lots of stories, and lots of laughter. You were incredibly active, charismatic, and cheerful. And we really want everyone to remember you exactly that way. To Svitlana, you were her beloved husband. The man with whom she shared her life, her joys, her struggles, and both the happy and difficult moments. She loved you with all her heart, cherished you, cared for you, and stayed by your side until the very last moment—even when it was unbearably hard. To me, you’ll always be the strongest dad in the world. My best. My one and only. I love you so much, Dad. And it hurts unbearably to realize that I will no longer be able to hug you, hear your voice, laugh at your jokes, or just be by your side,” wrote Natalia Tatarintseva.

The coach bid a touching farewell to her father, thanking him for his love, their family, and their shared memories.

She announced the death of her loved one on her Instagram page.

Earlier, renowned Ukrainian choreographer Zhenya Kot reported that he had undergone surgery and appeared with his head bandaged. The dancer is prohibited from training for two weeks and from singing for one week.

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