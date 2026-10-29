In Scotland, researchers digitally reconstructed the face of a man buried near the Roman fort of Inveresk, close to modern-day Edinburgh. He died at around age 50 between A.D. 142 and 165, and was decapitated after his death. The reconstruction based on the shape of his skull was created by specialists from National Museums Scotland and independent British forensic anthropologist Christopher Rynn, Live Science reports.

Signs of an active life

An examination of the skeleton showed that the man led an active life. His nose had been broken but later healed, and substantial bone growths were found on his right elbow. Archaeologist John G. Reid, who was not involved in the excavation, suggested that such changes may have been the body's response to physical trauma.

Isotopic analysis of the remains indicates that the man grew up in southern Britain. At the same time, Reid noted that a person recruited from a nearby region, including the coast of what is now the Netherlands, could also have had a similar isotopic profile. The reasons for the decapitation remain unclear. According to Reid, it may have been a little-known burial rite among part of the population of southern Britain, where other headless burials from the same period have been found.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Burial near a Roman fort

Scientists at National Museums Scotland believe that the man may have worked for the Roman army at the time of his death. However, limited mobility in his right arm meant that he could not use a sword, so he was probably not a soldier. Reid suggested that the man may have been left-handed or performed work in the army unrelated to the front line, such as that of a clerk.

Inveresk fort was built around 140 as a command and supply center for fortifications along the Antonine Wall. The remains of six people buried during the Roman era were found at the site, four of whom were also decapitated. In Reid's view, other features of the grave indicate that the man was buried with dignity, unlike executed criminals in Roman Britain, who were often decapitated. The archaeologist also noted that Scotland's soils rarely preserve human skeletons, making such burials an unusual find.

Read us on