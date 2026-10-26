Alexander Kondratov, 52, the production designer for the TV series “Liquidation” and a winner of the Golden Eagle and TEFI awards, has died in Moscow. He had been held in a pretrial detention center on charges of treason.

On October 23, Kondratov was hospitalized from the pretrial detention center to Botkin Hospital in Moscow, where he later died.

The artist had been living in Kyiv since 2012. In early May 2026, he traveled to Russia to renew his passport. However, he was detained while passing through border control at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.

In August, Kondratov was sent to a pretrial detention center on charges of treason. According to his attorney, Natalia Tikhonova, the criminal case was opened based on six online posts.

As a reminder, the 2nd Eastern District Military Court sentenced Krasnokamensk resident Katerina Malovekhina to 24 years in a general-regime penal colony. She was found guilty of treason, sabotage, participation in a terrorist organization, the illegal manufacture and storage of explosives, and money laundering.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian prosecutors charged a 33-year-old resident of the village of Simeiz with “treason” for allegedly photographing a Russian warship.

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