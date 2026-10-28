On October 28, Alexander Tolokonnikov’s photo exhibition “Unbreakable Kherson: The Price of Life” opened at the Palace of Europe in Strasbourg, and a book dedicated to the region’s experiences and resilience amid the war was presented.



The events took place as part of the 51st session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“This photo exhibition is a powerful visual testament to the human cost of this struggle—a cost that the Ukrainian people continue to pay as they defend their freedom, democracy, and European future,” emphasized Congress President Gunn-Marit Helgesen at the opening.

The photographs were taken by photojournalist and Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Tolokonnikov. His photographs document daily life in Kherson under constant Russian attacks: destroyed buildings, the fates of residents, and their efforts to maintain a sense of normalcy despite the danger.

Helgesen noted that cooperation with Ukraine is a mutual exchange of experiences, and that representatives of other Council of Europe member states have also learned a great deal from Ukrainians. According to her, the exhibition offers a glimpse into people’s daily lives, where pain and tears are intertwined with strength, courage, and resilience.

Mykola Tochitsky, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, pointed out that some photographs were intentionally covered due to their disturbing content. Visitors decide for themselves whether they are ready to view them.

“But this exhibition is not just about suffering. It is about dignity, courage, and the extraordinary determination to remain human in difficult circumstances,” said Tochytskyi.

Following the exhibition’s opening, there was a presentation of the book *Unbreakable Kherson: Lessons in Ukrainian Wartime Resilience for Europe*, which representatives of the Kherson Regional State Administration prepared in collaboration with experts from the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, emphasized that the region continues to function and support local communities despite shelling and constant drone attacks.

“We stayed, adapted, and kept the region functioning, even as we endured mistakes and painful losses. Today, Europe needs this experience, because the threat is very close,” he noted.

According to Prokudin, the authors compiled their own experiences and stories so that others would not have to go through the same ordeal.

The book contains 32 chapters on the protection and restoration of critical infrastructure, the operation of hospitals and schools in shelters, evacuation, and the organization of governance during wartime. Each chapter concludes with practical recommendations for the European Union and the governments of its member states.

Both events took place on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

In Strasbourg, a run was held to honor the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

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