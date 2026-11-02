The 11th Nuit Blanche arts festival has concluded in Taipei, Taiwan. It ran from 2pm on Saturday until 2am on Sunday in the Yuanshan area. During the event, visitors were presented with art installations, interactive performances and live music, Taipei Times reports.

More than 30 installations and 50 programs

The event was co-organized by the Taipei City Government Department of Cultural Affairs and the French Office in Taipei, in cooperation with the Paris cultural center Centquatre-Paris. The festival program included more than 30 installations, as well as 50 performances and sound art programs.

Events took place at Tatung University, Yuanshan Natural Landscape Park, the Yuanshan and Xinsheng areas of Taipei Expo Park, as well as near Minzu East Road and Qingguang Market.

Interactive theater and digital models

One of the works presented was the interactive theatrical production Blackcat and Nagashi in Midnight 1972. Participants were invited to take on the roles of employees at a 1970s hot spring hotel investigating an old mystery.

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At FreeS Art Space, artist Chuang Pei-hsin presented the installation The Method of Entry. Using 3D scanning, it transformed physical bodies into digital models and explored the boundaries between an exhibition space, an office and a theater. Organizers said that after nightfall, the space was transformed by music and movement.

Dance program

The festival also included a street dance party with open freestyle sessions and a Top 8 competition. Spectators selected the best performer of the evening: the battle winner received NT$10,000, while the audience-selected most valuable performer received NT$5,000.

French Office in Taipei Director Frédéric Laplanche said that Nuit Blanche was launched in Paris 25 years ago and that Taiwan joined the format 11 years ago. According to him, 200,000 people attended the first festival in Taipei, while last year attendance exceeded 500,000. He also called the event an opportunity for Taiwan and France to promote shared values, including creative freedom and public access to art.

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