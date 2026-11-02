The Nanshan Art Gallery in New Taipei, Taiwan, has unveiled the Glory — Team Taiwan installation, dedicated to the Taiwanese national team’s victory at the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s Premier12 tournament in 2024. The work by Taiwanese contemporary artist Lin Shi-bao, who lives in the United States, consists of 600 autographed baseballs and 55 signed bats collected in different countries.

A tribute to the national team’s victory

As Taipei Times reports, George Santiago, the former tournament director of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, invited Lin to curate the project. The artist said he sought to recreate the atmosphere of the competition and show how Taiwan demonstrated not only physical strength but also sporting aesthetics.

Santiago helped collect signed baseballs for the installation. They include a ball autographed by baseball legend and home run record holder Sadaharu Oh, as well as balls signed by Major League Baseball stars in the United States and items from private collections.

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Autographs from the team and baseball figures

Some of the balls and bats were signed by members of Taiwan’s 2024 championship team, including coach Wang Chien-ming. He played for the New York Yankees from 2005 to 2009. The collection also includes items signed by Tsai Chi-chang, president of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Lin Shi-bao was born in Taiwan in 1962 and graduated from the arts and crafts department of Nanshan Senior High School. He studied in Japan and later gained international recognition in New York. In his work, the artist uses painting, sculpture, installation and performance, focusing in particular on social issues and global cultural trends.

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