Vitaliy Mocharsky, a researcher from Ternopil, has created microscopic images of Ukrainian physicist Ivan Pulyui and Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Starry Night.” Both works have advanced to the finals of the international NanoArtography 2026 competition.

The artist is a lecturer at the Ivan Pul’uj Ternopil National Technical University. The images were etched onto a polished stainless steel surface using a diamond pyramid via the microindentation method.

The Pul’uj portrait measures just 350 × 540 micrometers. To demonstrate its scale, the researcher photographed the work through the eye of a needle. “Starry Night” measures 375 × 470 micrometers—the image could fit on the surface of a grain of sugar.

The university notes that the portrait holds special significance, as Ivan Puluj was an outstanding Ukrainian physicist and electrical engineer, one of the first researchers of X-rays, and the namesake of the institution.

A total of 194 works were selected for the NanoArtography 2026 finals from over 300 submissions sent from 35 countries. Voting for the People’s Choice Award will continue until November 16 at 11:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

Source: Ivan Pul’uj Ternopil National Technical University.

In Hong Kong, hundreds of people lined up to see Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Chestnut Trees in Bloom,” which has not been publicly exhibited for more than six decades. The painting was unveiled ahead of a Sotheby’s auction scheduled for November 18 in New York.

In Milwaukee, a work by Pablo Picasso was discovered by chance eight years after it was stolen. The etching “Torero” was found by an apartment owner while cleaning after a tenant had moved out. At first, he did not realize he was looking at a valuable work of art, but an acquaintance who is an antique dealer helped establish its provenance.

Works by Ivan Marchuk, an artist with a unique style whose paintings are now housed in museums around the world and have long been part of Ukrainian cultural identity, were once again exhibited in Kyiv. The exhibition “Ivan Marchuk: Museum Collections” opened at the “Chocolate House,” which is hosting an exhibition of this caliber for the first time since 2022.

Read us on