On October 24, the Jucy Book Picnic was held in Tokyo, Japan — the second event of the Jucy project, which gained attention after a September evening of communal reading accompanied by a DJ’s music. About 80 people gathered to read, drink coffee, discuss a novel and decorate book covers, The Japan Times reports.

A picnic instead of a rave

The first Jucy Book Rave took place on September 26 at a concert venue in Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa district. A video from the event, showing young people silently reading books on a carpeted floor to predominantly ambient music by a DJ, received more than 18,000 likes on X. It was also shared by media accounts, including DJ Mag and Afterismm on Instagram.

Organizers Yuki Takechi and Keigo Mizutani hold events irregularly with support from the production company Kosu.Kuma. According to Takechi, the second event had been planned as a book picnic from the outset — before the video about the book rave went viral. The team does not seek to assign a single format to the project and wants to continue experimenting with event formats.

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Reading without phones

The picnic was initially scheduled to take place in Yoyogi Park, but due to bad weather it was moved to the fifth floor of an office building in the Bunkyo district. The space was arranged with faded carpets, lanterns and a fireplace, and accompanied by background music. The organizers also treated participants to coffee.

Participants took off their shoes, received Sho Zuno’s novel Owari no Soko Mie assigned for reading, and chose a place. The 2,500-yen ticket included a copy of the book. The organizers encouraged attendees to put away their phones, write down their impressions of the novel and talk to one another. Some visitors learned about the event through social media.

Meetings for quiet communal reading have been held in various countries for many years. In particular, Silent Book Club emerged in San Francisco in 2015 and now has chapters in more than 60 countries.

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