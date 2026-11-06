An unusual sculpture of a wooden head has been installed in downtown Lviv, sparking controversy online

A new sculpture in the form of a wooden head pierced by a black log has appeared in the center of Lviv. The unusual composition has caught the attention of passersby and sparked lively discussion on social media.

The sculpture, titled “Truth,” has been installed on Svobody Avenue in Lviv. It depicts a human head carved from wood, pierced through the throat by an even larger black log.

The work was created by sculptor Volodymyr Semkiv. As the creator of the wooden head explains, his work embodies the metaphor of a “lump in the throat” that turns into a rough log and prevents one from speaking the truth, according to the Lviv-based publication “Tvoe Misto.”

Online, particularly in the comments section of a local Facebook group, users criticized the new sculpture in the center of Lviv. At the same time, there were those who came to the artist’s defense. Some compared the black lump in the sculpture’s throat to a cigarette rather than the truth it symbolizes:

“Oh my gosh, Lviv never ceases to amaze.”

“This is a monument to lovers of parallelepiped cigars.”

“Tell me, are there still any sane people left in the City of the Lion? Why are they letting this happen to their city?”

Others, however, were puzzled as to why the artist depicted truth as black and shared their own thoughts on the interpretation of freedom of speech—the meaning the sculptor imbued in his work:

“Well, at least it looks like something… But why is the truth black?”

“The sculpture says ‘shut up,’ but you can’t shut everyone up.”

“Not everything modern is acceptable. But it seems like those days of suppressing the truth are long gone. Now people just yell and criticize everything and everyone, but it doesn’t accomplish much.”

Some people saw sexual undertones in the sculpture and were outraged by its presence in the city center:

“This work of art is called ‘Truth,’ and the artist, sculptor Semkiv, is calling on the people of Lviv to reflect on how important it is to speak the truth. What did you think?”

Among the commenters were also supporters of the sculptor who came to his defense. In particular, one user also accused the authors of the post of inciting hostility and hate in the city:

“This is a sculpture by a talented graduate of the Academy of Arts—Lviv native Volodymyr Semkiv—called ‘Truth.’ I have great respect for him. I often attend his solo exhibitions. I don’t like the way ‘My Lviv. My Ukraine’ stirs up conflict among Galicians just to get more comments. It’s disgusting and primitive.”

Source: Glavkom

As a reminder, a concrete sculpture titled “Totem” was installed in Lviv, and city residents reacted.

As a reminder, three sculptures of the Virgin Mary were found at the site of an old cemetery in Lviv, near Mazepa and Topolna Streets. The damaged figures may be the work of a well-known Lviv artist. They will be restored by students at the Trush College in Lviv.

Architect Yoon Kyung-sik on the essence of religious architecture — Korea Herald.

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