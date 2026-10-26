In Vyshhorod, a sculptor claimed that the monument to Boris and Gleb had been defaced

Oles Sydoruk, the creator of the monument to Saints Boris and Gleb, the Passion-Bearers, in the center of Vyshhorod, has stated that the sculptural composition has been distorted. According to him, this was effectively caused by the actions of Mayor Oleksiy Momot. The sculptor himself—a member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine and the Royal Society of Sculptors of Great Britain—reported on the situation.

According to the sculptor, the monument’s renovation is entirely inappropriate and has resulted in a significant distortion of its original artistic appearance.

In the sculptor’s view, the added elements destroy the architectural concept, disrupt the integrity of the composition, and grossly violate the creators’ copyrights. The artists viewed these actions as unauthorized interference with the artist’s original vision and sent an open letter of protest to the mayor of Vyshhorod, demanding an explanation regarding the legal grounds, sources of funding, and circumstances surrounding the execution of this work.

Oles Sydoruk is a renowned Ukrainian monumental sculptor, a member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine and the Royal Society of Sculptors of Great Britain. He is the creator of more than fifty monumental works and memorials in Ukraine and abroad. Among his most famous sculptures are the monuments to Prince Sviatoslav the Brave, Yaroslav the Wise, Petro Sahaidachny, and Vyacheslav Lypynsky in Kyiv; the monument to Lubomyr Husar in Vinnytsia; the reconstructed tomb of Prince Konstantin Ostrozky in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra; as well as a series of monuments in Lithuania, Sweden, and Germany, and memorials to Ukrainian soldiers and the liquidators of the Chernobyl disaster.

Source: Oles Sydoruk

As a reminder, a concrete sculpture titled “Totem” was installed in Lviv, and city residents reacted to it.

Earlier, three sculptures of the Virgin Mary were found at the site of an old cemetery in Lviv, near Mazepa and Topolna Streets.

Meanwhile, an ancient Polovtsian sculpture disappeared from a beach in Kharkiv.

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