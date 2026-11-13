The "Air Raid Alert" app has restored the target movement map

Following the cyberattack on November 1, the developers fully restored the app's functionality and strengthened its security.

You can now track the movement of aerial targets on the map only after logging in via “Diyu.”

This restriction was implemented at the request of the Ukrainian Air Force to ensure that only verified users have access to the information.

However, authorization is not required to receive alerts, view shelters, or check danger levels. According to the developers, “Diya” only verifies the user’s identity and does not share personal data with the app.

For the app to function properly, you must manually update it or reinstall it.

The teams at Ajax Systems and Stfalcon described the circumstances of the cyberattack on the “Air Raid Alert” app’s notification system. The attackers managed to gain access to the duty operator’s workstation and send out false danger alerts. At the same time, the personal data of millions of users remained secure.

The “Air Raid Alert” app has partially resumed operations following the cyberattack, which occurred on the evening of Sunday, November 1. Meanwhile, users’ personal data remained secure, and no data breaches were reported.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s nationwide alert system is operating without disruption.

Prior to this, the Air Alert app in Kyiv had issued a false radiation warning.

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