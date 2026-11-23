The musicians of the band “Braty Hadyukiny” received a draft script for the biographical film “Vse Chotko” about frontman Serhiy Kuzminsky.

The preliminary version prompted some comments from them, particularly regarding how accurately the writers would portray the musician’s story.

Guitarist Ihor Melnychuk said that the film’s creators have already shown the band members the actors they are considering for the lead role. At the same time, the musicians do not want to interfere excessively in the work of the director and producer, although they plan to keep an eye on key plot details.

Keyboardist Pavlo Krakhmalov emphasized that it is of fundamental importance to the band not to distort Kuzminsky’s image and to accurately portray his family and the band’s history. The musicians believe that “The Gadyukiny Brothers” were an important part of the artist’s life and his creative legacy.

The biopic “Vse Chotko” is set to be released in 2027. The film is based on the biographical book of the same name by Yuriy Roketsky about Serhiy Kuzminsky and the band “Braty Hadyukiny.”

Source: Glavkom.

The film *Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors*, made over 60 years ago, has been released in 4K UHD and on Blu-ray with new English subtitles. American director Martin Scorsese recorded the introduction to this special edition.

The Ukrainian film *On the Drive* won an international film award in the U.S.

The film press highly praised Fincher’s film about Cliff Booth.

Read us on