Ukraine is providing Interpol with information on cultural artifacts stolen by Russia

Ukraine is providing Interpol with information on cultural property illegally removed by Russia to facilitate its international search and return. This was announced on November 14 by Tetyana Berezhna, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

Berezhna stated that Russia is removing museum collections from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, conducting illegal archaeological excavations, and attempting to pass off Ukrainian heritage as its own.

On the International Day for the Prevention of the Illicit Traffic in Cultural Property, observed annually on November 14, Berezhna highlighted the scale of Russia’s crimes.

According to her, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is working to ensure that every cultural artifact stolen by Russia is returned to Ukraine.

“To this end, we are developing a digital inventory system for museum collections, documenting crimes, submitting information to INTERPOL for international search warrants, and collaborating with partners who help Ukraine protect its heritage,” Berezhna said.

She noted that every cultural artifact stolen must be returned to Ukraine. And Russia will undoubtedly be held accountable for crimes against our culture.

Berezhna also expressed her gratitude to Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi for his attention to this issue and his support.

As a reminder, Russia has stolen more than 35,000 museum artifacts.

France is joining the Alliance for Cultural Resilience.

Berezhna opposes the “white list” of Russian artists.

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