The 75th "Miss Universe 2026" pageant is taking place from November 21 to 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

On November 22, Ukraine’s representative, Anna Nikonova, took part in the national costume show. She appeared on the international stage in the “Golden Pectoral” ensemble, which conveys important symbols of Ukrainian culture, including the power of family memory and national heritage.

The outfit was inspired by a Scythian pectoral—a unique artifact discovered in 1971 in the Tovsta Mohyla burial mound in Ukraine.

Photos of Anna Nikonova in her stunning costume were posted on the “Miss Universe Ukraine” Instagram page. The look sparked a lively reaction and admiration from the audience.

At the heart of the Ukrainian national costume lies a reimagined Scythian pectoral. It was designed as a symbolic map of Ukraine, where maritime motifs represent the South and the Ukrainian Crimea, while wheat, horses, and flowers symbolize the fertility and vitality of the Ukrainian land, and trees and animal figures represent the nature of the North.

The image of the precious pectoral is brought to life through thousands of handcrafted details, metal elements, amber, and pearls that shimmer against the black velvet. The finishing touches to Anna Nikonova’s outfit are a tiara, a chiffon veil, and spent bullet casings on the sleeves, serving as a reminder of Ukraine’s ongoing struggle for freedom.

It is worth noting that this national costume holds special significance for the Ukrainian contestant in Miss Universe 2026. The fact is that Anna Nikonova’s grandmother—Olena Volkovynska—spent most of her life as a senior research fellow at the Foundation of the Museum of Historical Treasures of Ukraine, where the pectoral is kept. As a child, she dreamed of trying on the Scythian treasure, and ultimately, designer Vasyl Katolik and the Catolic Atelier team brought this dream to life. This was reported by Ukrainian People Magazine. Video: Ukrainian contestant wows at Miss Universe with a luxurious gown by GASANOVA

Read us on