Ukrainian artists are moving their concerts en masse to the Palace of Sports in Kyiv

One after another, Ukrainian performers are canceling or rescheduling concerts at the Palace of Sports in Kyiv. Singer Alona Omargalieva has joined them, announcing that her show has been rescheduled.

Singer Alona Omargalieva was scheduled to perform a major concert at the Palace of Sports on November 7. However, on October 22, the star announced the cancellation of the performance. The show has been rescheduled for May 2027.

“Unfortunately, due to the security situation, constant shelling, and restrictions in effect in Kyiv, we are forced to postpone our concerts until next year. Right now, safety is our top priority, and we must take these circumstances seriously,” the singer noted.

On October 21, singer Anna Trincher also announced the cancellation of her major concert at the Palace of Sports due to ongoing attacks by Russia. Anna Trincher’s concert was scheduled for November 20, but due to the security situation in Kyiv, the star’s team received an official refusal from the Kyiv City State Administration.

“I fully understand that it’s impossible to gather 10,000 people in a single venue in Kyiv, a city that’s constantly under alert. I cannot allow this to happen, nor can I bear the burden of such responsibility, because your safety comes first,” the star said.

In September, singer Tina Karol also canceled her concert at the Palace of Sports. However, she did not announce a rescheduled date for the show. She noted that attendees could get refunds for their tickets or exchange them for tickets to her other concerts. The performance was scheduled to take place at the Palace of Sports on September 19.

The concert was canceled due to the ongoing attacks on Kyiv. The artist explained that she could not put her team in danger or force people to work during air raid alerts. Therefore, preparations for the concert were halted. “300 people have been living for this show since June. I have no right to gather them for two weeks under a siren that never stops. And I have no right to put you in a situation where I can guarantee neither the show nor your safety,” the star explained.

In October, Tina Karol was once again forced to make adjustments to her concert schedule. The star was scheduled to perform on October 16 at the Volyn Regional Academic Music and Drama Theater named after Taras Shevchenko. From the stage, the singer recorded a video for social media, announcing that the concert had been rescheduled for October 28.

The day before, there was another wave of concert cancellations. In particular, stars such as Positiv, Vitaliy Kozlovskyi, Melovin, and others canceled their shows due to ongoing Russian attacks on Kyiv and the City Defense Council’s decision to impose temporary restrictions on mass events in light of the deteriorating security situation.

Incidentally, temporary restrictions on mass gatherings have been imposed in the capital due to the deteriorating security situation. According to the City Defense Council’s decision, all entertainment and sports events are prohibited.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

Earlier, singer Natalia Buchynska canceled her concerts due to broken ribs.

Meanwhile, Felix Redka’s concerts have been canceled in two more Ukrainian cities.

As a reminder, Felix Redka’s concert in Lviv was canceled following a scandal over his remarks.

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