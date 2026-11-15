The Ukrainian film *On the Drive* won an international film award in the U.S.

The Ukrainian film *On the Drive* won an international award at the 2026 International Motor Film Awards in Los Angeles. The film won in the “Best Feature Film” category. The awards ceremony took place on November 14 at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The International Motor Film Awards is an international award that honors the best works in the field of automotive cinema. It is often referred to as the “Oscars of the automotive world.” Previous winners of the award include the creators of well-known Hollywood films. In particular, the team behind the film “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” starring Tom Cruise, received the award.

For the Ukrainian team, the victory was an important recognition of their work on the international stage. The film’s producer, Alona Tymoshenko, emphasized that this award holds special significance right now, as Ukraine continues to fight for its future. “For us, this is not just an international award. It’s proof that Ukrainian cinema can compete on a global level. Especially now, as our country fights for its future, it’s extremely important that Ukrainian stories are seen, heard, and recognized around the world,” she noted.

According to the producer, the team wanted to tell the story of young people who, even during the war, do not give up on their dreams, feelings, and desire to live a full life. “We made a film about young people who continue to live, dream, and love even during wartime. And today, this story triumphed in Hollywood,” added Alona Tymoshenko.

The plot of *On the Drive* unfolds in Kharkiv, near the front lines. The main characters are young people for whom street racing becomes not just entertainment, but an opportunity to feel freedom and adrenaline, at least for a little while. Against the backdrop of war, they try to hold on to the desires, friendships, love, and thirst for adventure typical of youth. Cars and racing become part of their lives, where danger lurks not only on the roads but also beyond the city limits.

The victory at the 2026 International Motor Film Awards marked yet another international recognition of Ukrainian cinema and the stories that Ukrainian directors and producers are sharing with the world. This was announced by the film’s team.

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