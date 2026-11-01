Art Zoo, a museum featuring hundreds of preserved animals, bones and botanical compositions, has opened in Amsterdam. The exhibition rooms in a 17th-century canal house have been enclosed with dark metal bars: according to the creators’ concept, it is the visitors, not the animals, who are in cages. This was reported by Taipei Times.

Exhibits and installations

A 3.66-meter taxidermied crocodile with its jaws open hangs above the museum entrance. Other objects include bone compositions, illuminated tulips in apothecary jars, a collection of grotesque fish, a cheetah in a niche and a cassowary.

Near one of the passageways, a Japanese giant spider crab extends legs measuring 1.83 meters in length, while mastodon leg bones that nearly reach the ceiling are displayed nearby. Unlike natural history museums, where animals are shown in poses characteristic of the wild, Art Zoo gives its exhibits a dramatic character.

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The museum was created by Dutch artists Jaap Sinke and Ferry van Tongeren. They were inspired by wunderkammers — cabinets of curiosities that wealthy Europeans collected in the 16th and 17th centuries to display objects from the natural world. According to van Tongeren, the creators aim to tell stories through animals and give them expressiveness.

Origins of the collection

According to Sinke, no animal in the collection was taken from the wild. The exhibits come mainly from European zoos, where the animals died of natural causes. The artist noted that obtaining the paperwork for such specimens can be difficult.

Sinke and van Tongeren call themselves an artistic trio, including naturalist Charles Darwin in it. The museum features a wall composition with busts of Darwin, while the building itself was previously the Biblical Museum. Jenny Hanivers are also displayed beneath the crocodile — the remains of rays that 16th-century sailors fashioned into likenesses of sea monsters and passed off as real creatures.

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