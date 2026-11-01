In Italy, carabinieri found in August three stolen works by Cézanne, Renoir and Matisse from the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum near Parma. The works were discovered in a cardboard box hidden in an apartment. Five Moldovan citizens were arrested in connection with the case, and the works were later returned to the museum, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Circumstances of the robbery

The robbery took place on the night of March 22. Two men wearing headlamps entered the museum through a broken window and removed the works from the walls. The value of the stolen items was estimated at approximately €9 million.

Within three minutes, the attackers handed the works to an accomplice and fled. At the main gate, a fourth man discharged a fire extinguisher after the alarm went off, distracting a guard. Stefano Roffi, director of the foundation that manages the museum, said that everything that could go wrong did go wrong during the attack.

According to investigators, intercepted conversations indicated that the suspects had unsuccessfully tried to find buyers in Eastern Europe and Russia. After the works were returned, the museum organized a celebration that Roffi described as a homecoming.

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Security of small museums

The robbery near Parma was one in a series of incidents in France, Italy and Spain following last year's theft at the Louvre. Cultural heritage crime researcher Marc Balcells called this the “Louvre effect”: small museums in towns and rural areas often have fewer resources to protect their collections.

According to France's Ministry of Culture, in 2024 only one in four cultural institutions in the country had an emergency response and risk prevention plan, while nearly half had no video surveillance. The French ministry announced a 33-point security plan and €30 million in funding over three years for local museums.

Italy has more than 4,400 museums and similar institutions. The Carabinieri unit for the protection of cultural heritage recorded 17 thefts at Italian museums and galleries in 2025, compared with 14 a year earlier. After the robbery, the museum near Parma introduced round-the-clock security funded by a local cheese producers' consortium.

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