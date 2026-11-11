A photo book about cats living among the ruins of Pompeii has been published in Italy

A photo book dedicated to the cats that have made their home among the ruins of the ancient city of Pompeii was presented in Italy. The animals have long been favorites of tourists, who take thousands of photos of the furry residents of the archaeological site every year.

The book, titled “The Cats of Pompeii,” was published by Giunti Editore in collaboration with the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

The book is based on photographs taken by archaeologist and photographer Silvia Vacchi, which she donated to the park. The photos depict cats strolling through ancient Roman streets, resting in gardens, and among the ruins of houses. Most of the shots were taken at times when there were almost no visitors on the site.

In total, between 40 and 50 cats live in the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. The animals are constantly cared for, and their presence on the site is managed in such a way as not to threaten the preservation of historical monuments or the safety of tourists.

The park also collaborates with the charity Archeogatti Onlus, which helps provide food for the cats and arranges for spaying/neutering and veterinary checkups. New owners are being sought for some of the animals. In addition, surveillance cameras have been installed on the premises to prevent people from abandoning their pets there.

Cats have been an integral part of Pompeii for many years and attract the attention of tourists from all over the world. At the same time, archaeologists continue to study the role these animals played in the lives of the ancient city’s inhabitants.

The photo book depicts the cats’ daily lives among the historical landmarks listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Source: Euronews

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