In Ukraine, occupiers have damaged 2,185 cultural heritage sites—Ministry of Culture

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine reported that, as of the end of October, 2,185 cultural heritage sites and 2,686 cultural institutions had been damaged in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s armed aggression.

According to the ministry, 48 monuments have been completely destroyed; specifically, 199 of the damaged sites are of national significance, 1,781 are of local significance, and 205 have only recently been identified.

The cultural infrastructure suffered the most damage in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, as well as in Kyiv. Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy — Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna—emphasized the need for urgent conservation work before winter and also noted that in October, sites in the buffer zone of the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Odesa sustained new damage.

Source: Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

As a reminder, Russia attacked the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, causing a fire.

A Russian lieutenant general has been charged with ordering a missile strike on the Hryhorii Skovoroda National Literary and Memorial Museum in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack on May 6, 2022, the building sustained significant damage, and a civilian guarding the museum was injured.

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