In Uzhhorod, a mini-sculpture of the famous Czech puppet character Gurvinek was installed on the fence of Lyceum No. 3 in the historic Maly Galagov neighborhood. The event was dedicated to the animated character’s 100th anniversary, and the art installation became the 84th mini-sculpture in the city.

The sculpture was created by Roman Murnyk, and the Czech Ambassador to Ukraine, Luboš Veselý, took part in the ceremonial unveiling. Since 1930, Gurvinek and his father Spejbl have been the main characters of the world’s first professional puppet theater, created by master Josef Skupa from the city of Plzeň, and are currently among the most famous Czech puppet icons.

Source: Fedir Sandor, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Hungary.

A new art installation titled “Awareness” was unveiled in Kyiv—a sculptural composition dedicated to the soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces, who have stood up to defend Ukraine since the very first days of the full-scale invasion.

The first Ukrainian mini-sculpture has been unveiled in Larnaca, Cyprus, dedicated to the Kyiv-born traveler Vasyl Hryhorovych-Barsky, who traveled the world for over 24 years and left behind unique accounts of his journeys. This serves as a symbolic reminder of Ukraine’s presence in world history and culture.

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