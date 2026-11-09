Actress Olga Sumska shared how she has adapted to power and water outages following Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid. When the water stopped running in her high-rise building due to a power outage, a bathtub she had filled in advance came to her rescue. Now she also uses a power bank, a gas stove, and other simple methods to get through the outages.

According to the actress, after one of the Russian attacks, her apartment in Kyiv was left without not only electricity but also water for a time. Sumskaya explained that she lives on a high floor, so when the power goes out, the pumps that supply water stop working. Because of this, even ordinary household tasks become a problem. Now the actress fills the bathtub in advance so she has a supply of water in case of new outages.

“Filling the bathtub—that’s a life hack of mine that actually works. Because they suddenly cut off the water, turned off the power, and there’s no water since we’re on a high floor. It just doesn’t reach us—the pumps aren’t working. And the water from the bathtub saved the day,” she shared.

The water supply even helps Sumskaya with her hygiene routine. For example, when she needs to wash her hair, she fills a bottle with water from the bathtub, heats it up, and uses a bowl and a mug—much like they used to do at her grandmother’s house. “I wash my hair, too—I fill a bottle, just like we used to at my grandmother’s house—using a small cup and a bowl, then heat it up. Well, what else can I do? Friends, we get used to everything, even the worst—such trials…” the actress said.

Sumskaya lives in an apartment with her husband, actor Vitaliy Borisyuk, and their two dogs—Jessica and Jasmine. The couple’s younger daughter, Hanna, lives separately with her boyfriend, while their older daughter, Antonina, lives in Moscow. Despite the difficult living conditions, the actress says she is sustained by the solidarity of Ukrainians. She noted that people are sharing helpful advice and looking for ways to help one another get through the power outages. “Friends, let’s not lose our spirit. Let’s use any life hacks we can. We have a portable gas stove, the bathtub is filled—and that’s how, through our unity and faith in our victory, we’ll keep going,” Sumskaya urged.

Another thing that helps the family cope with power outages is a power bank. The couple bought it the year before last. At first, the actress wasn’t sure the purchase would actually be needed for long. When the power came back on, she even suggested to her husband that they sell the device.

However, Borisyuk insisted that they keep the station. He suspected that the outages might happen again, and, as it turned out, this purchase has come in handy more than once. “We have a battery, of course—we bought it the year before last. And we thought, well, it’ll last a year. I thought, what’s the point? Then, when the power came back on, I said to Vitalik, ‘So maybe we should sell it for a good price somewhere? Maybe someone else will need it?’” But Vitalik said, ‘No, no, no, let’s keep it, because we don’t know what’s going to happen.’ And look—it’s getting worse and worse every year, and it’s saving us,” the actress recalled.

At the same time, according to Sumska, a lot depends on how long the power supply lasts. When there’s no electricity at all, the family uses candles and makes sure their phones are charged. “And when there’s absolutely nothing left—no candles, just a charged phone—that’s how we live,” Olga Sumskaya concluded. Olga Sumskaya shared her experience in an interview with “TSN Glamour.”

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