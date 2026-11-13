A Night of Fear: 13 Cult Horror Movies to Watch on Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is traditionally associated with misfortune, the supernatural, and superstitions. In many countries, this date is considered unlucky, and in popular culture, it has long since become a symbol of all things eerie. Friday the 13th gained particular popularity thanks to horror movies, most notably the eponymous franchise about the serial killer Jason Voorhees.

In 2026, Friday the 13th falls on November 13. This is an occasion to revisit the cult horror films that have terrified audiences for decades and shaped the development of the genre. Among them are stories about serial killers, haunted houses, supernatural forces, and mysterious deaths.

UA.News has compiled a list of ten horror movies worth watching on Friday the 13th. The selection includes both classic slasher films from the 1980s and 1990s and modern horror films capable of scaring even seasoned fans of the genre.

*Friday the 13th*, 1980

The story takes place at Crystal Lake Summer Camp, which was closed many years ago following a series of tragic incidents. New staff members decide to prepare the camp for reopening, despite warnings from local residents. Soon, young people begin dying under mysterious circumstances.

The killer remains unknown, and each subsequent death heightens the tension. The characters gradually realize that the danger is linked to the camp’s past, but they don’t know who to trust.

It was this film that launched one of the most famous franchises in horror history. At the same time, there’s an interesting detail: Jason Voorhees, whom viewers are used to seeing in a hockey mask, isn’t yet the main killer in the first film. His famous image took shape in the subsequent installments.

For a Friday the 13th viewing, this is the most fitting choice. The film combines the classic atmosphere of an isolated camp, a mysterious pursuer, and the gradual disappearance of the characters.

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*A Nightmare on Elm Street*, 1984

Teenagers from a small American town begin having the same nightmares. In their dreams, a man with a burned face appears, wearing a hat and a glove with metal blades instead of fingers. It soon becomes clear that death in a dream means death in real life as well.

The main character, Nancy, tries to figure out who the mysterious stalker is and why he’s targeting her friends in particular. But the longer the teens try to stay awake, the harder it becomes for them to distinguish reality from their nightmares.

Freddy Krueger has become one of the most recognizable antagonists in world cinema. Unlike ordinary maniacs, he is not limited to the physical world and uses his victims’ fears against them.

The film’s uniqueness lies not only in its violent scenes but also in the concept itself: sleep, which is usually associated with rest and safety, turns into a deadly trap.

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*Halloween*, 1978

As a child, Michael Myers committed a brutal murder, after which he spent many years in a psychiatric hospital. On the eve of Halloween, he escapes and returns to his hometown of Haddonfield, where he begins stalking high school student Laurie Strode.

Michael barely speaks, hides his face behind a white mask, and appears unexpectedly where he is least expected. It is precisely this silence that makes the character particularly terrifying.

John Carpenter’s film has become a classic of the genre thanks to its simple yet effective approach to building tension. The director uses long takes, dark hallways, empty streets, and an iconic score.

Although the plot is tied to Halloween, the film is also well-suited for Friday the 13th. It will appeal to those who prefer psychological suspense and chase scenes over supernatural monsters.

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*Scream*, 1996

A series of brutal murders begins in the small American town of Woodsboro. An unknown assailant in a black cloak and white mask calls his future victims, asks them questions about horror movies, and turns the conversations into a deadly game.

High school senior Sidney Prescott finds herself at the center of the story; after a tragedy in her own family, she once again becomes the killer’s target. Her friends, acquaintances, and even those closest to her come under suspicion.

“Scream” differs from many classic horror films in that its characters are well aware of the rules of horror movies. They discuss the typical mistakes characters make and try to avoid them, though this doesn’t always help.

Director Wes Craven combined gory scenes, dark humor, and a mystery plot. The film was so successful that it launched an entire franchise, and the image of the Ghostface became one of the genre’s most iconic symbols.

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*Final Destination*, 2000

High school senior Alex Browning is about to fly to Paris with his friends. Before takeoff, he has a terrifying vision: the plane explodes, and all the passengers die. The teenager causes a panic, resulting in him and a few others being removed from the flight.

A few minutes later, the plane does indeed explode. It would seem that the teenagers were incredibly lucky, but soon the survivors begin dying one by one under strange circumstances.

Alex comes to the conclusion that death has its own plan and has no intention of letting go of those who managed to thwart it. The characters try to understand the sequence of future tragedies and find a way to change their fate.

“Final Destination” doesn’t feature a traditional serial killer, ghost, or monster. Here, the main enemy is the inevitability of death itself. Everyday objects, household appliances, and random coincidences turn into deadly traps.

That’s exactly why the film fits so well with the atmosphere of Friday the 13th, which is often associated with fatal misfortunes and unfortunate accidents.

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*The Ring*, 2002

Journalist Rachel Keller investigates the mysterious death of her niece. She learns about a strange videotape; after watching it, people receive a phone call warning them that they will die in seven days.

At first, the story seems like an urban legend, but Rachel finds the tape and watches it herself. From then on, she has only one week to unravel the mystery of the curse.

Gradually, the investigation leads the journalist to the story of a girl named Samara and a series of tragic events connected to her family.

The American film *The Ring* is a remake of the 1998 Japanese film *Ringu*. The film made the eerie image of a girl with long black hair one of the most famous in horror culture.

Unlike films about serial killers, *The Ring* is frightening not so much because of its violence as because of the sense of an impending threat. The gloomy landscapes, mysterious symbols, and the constant awareness that the protagonist’s time is running out all play a significant role.

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*The Conjuring*, 2013

In the early 1970s, the Perron family moves into an old house in Rhode Island. Soon, its residents begin to notice strange phenomena: inexplicable sounds, objects moving on their own, and mysterious nighttime occurrences.

When the situation becomes dangerous, the family turns to Ed and Lorraine Warren for help—a well-known American couple who investigated alleged paranormal phenomena.

The Warrens try to determine the nature of the threat and discover that the house’s past is linked to chilling stories.

*The Conjuring* attracted viewers’ attention with its claim of being based on real events. Director James Wan focuses on the gradual build-up of fear. Instead of nonstop scenes of violence, he uses darkness, silence, unexpected sounds, and the anticipation of something dangerous.

This is one of the best choices for anyone who wants to watch a story about a haunted house and supernatural forces.

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“Sinister,” 2012

Allison Oswalt, a writer who specializes in true-crime books, moves with her family into a house where a mass murder once took place.

In the attic, he finds a box of old film reels. After reviewing the footage, he discovers scenes of the deaths of various families. Gradually, he realizes that all the crimes may be connected.

Excited by the prospect of writing a new bestseller, Allison continues his investigation, unaware that his own family is in danger.

“Sinister” combines a detective story with supernatural horror. The old video recordings create a particularly tense atmosphere, appearing eerie due to their grainy imagery, lack of dialogue, and unsettling soundtrack.

The film gradually unravels the story of the mysterious entity known as Bagul, which is linked to the disappearance of children and the deaths of entire families.

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*It*, 2017

In the small town of Derry, children begin to vanish without a trace. One of the victims is Bill Denbrough’s younger brother, and after the tragedy, Bill decides to find out what happened.

Together with his friends, he gradually uncovers the town’s terrifying secret. It turns out that a mysterious creature has been active in Derry for many years, most often taking the form of the clown Pennywise.

The teenagers discover that the monster is capable of changing its appearance, infiltrating people’s minds, and exploiting their personal fears.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King and combines classic horror elements with a story about friendship, coming of age, and overcoming childhood trauma.

The character of Pennywise, portrayed by Bill Skarsgård, gained particular popularity. His unnatural facial expressions, jerky movements, and eerie smile have become some of the most recognizable images in modern horror cinema.

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*Hereditary*, 2018

After the death of her elderly mother, Annie Graham tries to return to her normal life with her husband and two children. However, strange and disturbing events soon begin to occur within the family.

Annie gradually learns more about her mother’s past and hidden family secrets. At the same time, relationships among family members continue to deteriorate, and a series of tragedies forces the characters to doubt their own perception of reality.

Unlike traditional horror films, *Hereditary* places significant emphasis on the characters’ psychology. Fear here arises not only from supernatural phenomena but also from grief, guilt, and the breakdown of family relationships.

Ari Aster’s debut feature film has drawn attention for its unconventional approach to the genre. The director gradually transforms the family drama into a story about the occult and forces beyond the characters’ control.

*Hereditary* is hardly suitable for a light evening viewing. It is a heavy psychological horror film with an unsettling atmosphere and scenes that may linger in your memory for a long time.

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*The Texas Chain Saw Massacre*, 1974

A group of young people sets out on a road trip through Texas to visit an old family home. Along the way, the friends pick up a strange hitchhiker and eventually find themselves near a remote farm whose inhabitants are hiding a horrific secret.

Soon, the characters encounter a man wearing a mask made of human skin who uses a chainsaw as a weapon. What started as an ordinary road trip turns into a struggle for survival, where every wrong move could cost them their lives.

*The Texas Chainsaw Massacre* has become one of the most influential films in the history of the genre. Despite its reputation as an extremely violent film, much of its chilling effect is achieved not through explicit depictions of violence, but through editing, sound, and a sense of constant danger.

Interestingly, the film’s marketing at the time gave the impression that the events were based on a true story. In reality, the plot is fictional, although certain elements of the killer’s character were inspired by the crimes of American serial killer Ed Gein.

For Friday the 13th, this is a great choice for fans of classic slasher films who want to see one of the movies that shaped the modern concept of cinematic horror.

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*The Exorcist*, 1973

Famous actress Chris McNeil notices strange changes in the behavior of her twelve-year-old daughter, Regan. The girl begins to act aggressively, speak in an unusual voice, and exhibit symptoms for which doctors cannot find a convincing explanation.

At first, the mother turns to medical specialists, but numerous tests yield no results. When Regan’s condition worsens, Chris decides to seek help from Catholic priest Damien Karras.

Later, the experienced exorcist Father Merrin joins the case. *The Exorcist* became a true sensation after its release in 1973. The film sparked controversy due to its explicit scenes, religious themes, and psychological impact on viewers. At the same time, it received ten Oscar nominations and won two awards.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty, which, in turn, was inspired by reports of an exorcism case in the United States in 1949.

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*Talk to Me*, 2022

A group of Australian teenagers finds an unusual object—a preserved human hand—which, according to local legend, allows them to communicate with the afterlife.

To establish contact, they must take the hand, say specific words, and invite the spirit to enter their own bodies. At first, the teenagers treat this as a game, recording their experiments on their smartphones and sharing the videos with friends.

However, the game has a strict rule: contact must not last longer than 90 seconds. If this rule is broken, the supernatural entity may remain inside the person’s body.

The main character, Mia, who is grieving the death of her mother, gradually becomes addicted to communicating with spirits. When one of the sessions ends in tragedy, she tries to undo the consequences but finds herself plunging even deeper into the dangerous afterlife.

“Talk to Me” has become one of the most notable horror films of recent years. The directors successfully blend a classic story about summoning spirits with modern teen culture, social media, and the desire for new thrills.

Unlike traditional possession films, the characters here voluntarily open the door to supernatural forces without realizing the possible consequences.

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