The band ANTITILA has released a new song, “Sanatorium,” along with a music video dedicated to Ukrainians who are exhausted by the war and dream of taking a break—even if just for a few days—to get some sleep and recharge.

The video features an unusual sanatorium with milk baths, cabbage compresses, sound therapy, and an MRI machine shaped like a disco ball. The music video was filmed at the Kachanivka Nature Reserve in the Chernihiv region.

According to Taras Topolia, the idea for the song arose from a desire to at least temporarily put the war on hold, spend some time in silence, and recharge. Despite its ironic tone, the song conveys serious emotions, particularly the exhaustion from shelling and the desire to sleep peacefully again.

TikTok users are already creating videos to the new song, sharing their own dreams of relaxation. The band has also announced a giveaway for a trip to a health resort.

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After the final concert of the “At Home” and “At Home 2.0” series, Antytila is taking a break from touring in Ukraine.

Singer Taras Topolia stated that he and his band, Antytila, were not demobilized from the military. By order of Valeriy Zaluzhny, currently Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, they were transferred to Kyiv.

On Sunday, May 22, at a concert in Padua, Italy, British singer and musician James Blunt dedicated a song to the band “Antytila,” whose members have traded their musical instruments for weapons.

The band “Antytila” and Ed Sheeran released a collaborative song. The song and music video premiered today, May 2.

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