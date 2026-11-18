Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, along with his 33-year-old girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, attended the premiere of the film *The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth* in Los Angeles.

For his red-carpet appearance, the 62-year-old actor chose a dark blue knit sweater, a coat, a thin gold chain, and chunky gold-framed sunglasses. Ines de Ramon appeared at the event in a milky-white dress with cutouts at the waist. In photos and videos from the event, the couple held hands and posed for photographers.

News of the actor and designer’s relationship first broke in November 2022, when they attended a Bono concert together. Despite regular media rumors about a possible engagement, there is currently no official information regarding wedding preparations.

Source: hollywoodreporter.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Inés de Ramon once again caught the paparazzi’s attention while in Spain. The couple was spotted together near a hotel during the 74th San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Photo: Brad Pitt, dressed in camouflage, kicked off the press tour for his new film.

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