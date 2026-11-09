Video: Dior Accused of Using AI for Its Christmas Cartoon

The Dior fashion house unveiled a Christmas animated film titled “Christian Dior’s Colorful Night,” featuring well-known actors. However, after the premiere, viewers suspected that artificial intelligence had been used to create the animation. Director Sylvain Chomet dismissed these allegations.

The film tells a fictional story of Christian Dior’s friendship with actress Marlene Dietrich. The events take place on Christmas Eve: the couturier, together with the atelier’s seamstresses, must create a dress for the star in a single night, inspired by the 1949 Junon model. The seamstresses in the animated film are depicted as bees—which is exactly how Dior referred to the women in his atelier.

Robert Pattinson serves as the narrator, while Rihanna voices the Lucky Star—one of Dior’s iconic symbols. Louis Garrel and Camille Cottin lend their voices to Christian Dior and Marlene Dietrich, respectively.

Suspicions about AI arose, in particular, due to scenes in which the characters appeared to have six fingers each. This drew criticism, as the campaign was positioned as a tribute to traditional craftsmanship.

Chome and producer Aton Sumash stated that they worked on the animated film for seven months, and that the characters, backgrounds, and key frames were created by artists. The team included about 20 specialists.

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At the same time, the producer confirmed the use of automated interpolation to create in-between frames and smoother movement. According to him, this technology performed only mechanical tasks, and the film itself is traditional 2D animation.

The director explained that the extra fingers in some frames are a way to convey the movement of a hand opening up like a fan. Such details, he said, are also found in classic hand-drawn animation.

Source: Variety

The first clip from the new 2D animated film *Our Faitta* was shown in Ukraine; the film is being developed as a satirical feature for teenagers and adult audiences. The project is already being hailed as one of the most significant steps in the development of modern Ukrainian animation, and its premiere is scheduled for 2027.

The animated film about a female K-pop group has garnered 236 million views, compared to 230.9 million for the previous leader—a comedy-action film starring Gal Gadot.

As a reminder, Netflix used AI for special effects for the first time in the series *Eternaut*.

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