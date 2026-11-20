Jennifer Lopez attended the world premiere of *The JLo Show* at the Sherry Lansing Theater in Los Angeles. For the event, the singer chose a stunning ivory-colored semi-sheer dress with floral lace, thin straps, and a plunging neckline.

The outfit hugged the artist’s figure tightly at the top and flared out into a loose skirt with a long train. Sheer lace inserts accentuated her silhouette and made the look even bolder.

Over the dress, Lopez wore a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda coat featuring vibrant floral embroidery, voluminous cream-colored fur, and long fringe. The singer also showed off the coat’s pink satin lining by unfurling it in front of the cameras.

However, the exclusive Dolce & Gabbana Sicilia necklace drew the most attention. Its centerpiece was a massive 100.10-carat yellow diamond, surrounded by smaller gemstones.

The jewelry was complemented by long earrings with yellow stones and several rings. A ring with a green stone stood out in particular, contrasting with her light-colored outfit.

The look was completed with a sleek, high bun featuring a green decorative accessory and evening makeup with dramatic lashes, shimmering eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez may have started a new relationship. According to media reports, insiders have revealed the name of the star’s alleged new partner, though there has been no official confirmation of this information.

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez organized a family trip to Italy for her twins before they started college. The star showed her children famous landmarks and artistic masterpieces, and shared photos from their trip on social media.

Famous American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez made her first public appearance with her 18-year-old child after the child announced a change in gender identity.

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