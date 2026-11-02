Poet and composer Yevhen Rybchynskyi, during the 30th “Person of the Year 2025” awards ceremony, recalled the creative achievements of his father—People’s Artist of Ukraine Yuriy Rybchynskyi.

Yuriy Rybchynskyi was honored with a special anniversary award, “Star Solo.” Upon receiving it, Yevhen noted that his father had written over 3,000 songs, while his own body of work consists of about 150 compositions.

In addition, Yevhen Rybchynskyi stated that to date, no publishing house has independently published a collection of Yuriy Rybchynskyi’s poems, and his songs have not received the attention they deserve from radio stations. He also emphasized that in the 62 years since the Shevchenko Prize was established, his father had never even been nominated for it.

The poet’s son thanked the organizers of the “Person of the Year” award for their recognition and noted that the love and respect of the people remain the most important things to Yuriy Rybchynskyi. The poet is currently on vacation.

Source: Yevhen Rybchynskyi’s Facebook page.

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