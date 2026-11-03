Video: Iryna Bilyk is preparing a Ukrainian-language version of her New Year's hit

People’s Artist of Ukraine Iryna Bilyk has announced the premiere of the Ukrainian-language version of her famous song “Mne ne zhal.” The singer translated the song into Ukrainian and has already shared a snippet of the updated hit.

Iryna Bilyk is preparing the Ukrainian-language song “Ne Shkoda” for her fans. She noted that artists are constantly debating whether it’s worth translating old songs that have been popular for years. However, she decided to go for it and will present the updated New Year’s song just before the winter holidays. “You can argue about whether it’s worth touching songs that people have known by heart for years. But I went ahead and did it. Especially since you’ve been asking for it for so long. Well… Is it a shame?” the singer wrote.

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The new song features altered lyrics from the original track. Bilyk added references to snowflakes to the song. It’s still unclear whether this version will include the New Year’s lyrics that were featured every year during the holidays.

Earlier, Iryna Bilyk shared a photo of her younger son, whom she hadn’t shown in public for a long time.

Iryna Bilyk canceled her concert in Oleksandriya.

The rector of the Kyiv Conservatory sang at Iryna Bilyk’s concert.

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