Video: Iryna Fedyshyn Releases Her First Song Since Losing Her Daughter

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn has released a new song, “Pain,” which is her first work since the tragedy that struck her family—the death of her daughter at 35 weeks of pregnancy. The lyrics were written by the artist herself and her husband, Vitaliy Chovnik.

In this new song, the singer conveys her emotional state and feelings following the loss of her child. The song premiered on the singer’s official YouTube channel and drew numerous responses from listeners, who offered their support in the comments.

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Source: Focus magazine.

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy she experienced during her pregnancy.

A commission from the Ministry of Health identified seven violations in the provision of medical care at St. Anne’s Hospital in Lviv. It was there, according to the singer’s husband, Vitaliy Chovnik, that the family lost their daughter.

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