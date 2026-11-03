Video: The story of a 72-year-old craftsman from the Rivne region who dreamed of space but became a woodcarver

Stepan Omelko, 72, from the village of Hlynsk in the Rivne region, worked as a physical education teacher for nearly half a century and has devoted the last 30 years to artistic woodcarving. During this time, he has created about 500 works—ranging from decorative panels to three-dimensional sculptures.

The master’s story was published by “Suspilne Rivne” as part of the “Vlasnoruch” project.

Omelko considers his love for wood a family legacy. His ancestors came from the village of Olkhovets in the Kholm region, where the art of woodcarving was passed down from generation to generation. The master’s father built a wooden house with his own hands, and after the family relocated in 1945, he restored the old cottage, installing a floor that has been in use for over 60 years.

From childhood, Stepan Omelyko was fascinated by drawing and tried his hand at carving figures out of wood. After school, he dreamed of becoming an astronaut and tried several times to enroll in flight school, but it didn’t work out. After his military service, he played sports, worked in construction, and served as a projectionist, a sports instructor, and a mechanic.

Eventually, he began working at a school while simultaneously pursuing a degree in education at the Lutsk Pedagogical Institute. He worked as a physical education teacher for 47 years and retired in 2026.

His wife, who was an artist and had studied at the Kosiv Art Technical School, encouraged him to take up woodcarving regularly. She brought home a sample of wooden furniture decor and asked him to find the tools. That’s how Omelko began making decorative elements, and after the spread of CNC machines influenced this type of production, he switched to artistic woodcarving.

Today, the master craftsman works with various types of wood—alder, pear, walnut, and maple. He creates relief panels, sculptures, furniture, and other items, using a chainsaw for three-dimensional work.

<br />

Omelko is convinced that handcrafted work has a special value that cannot always be replicated using machinery. He also emphasizes the importance of nurturing children’s talents and passing the craft on to future generations.

Ukrainian cultural identity holds a special place in the master’s work. He believes that traditional woodcarving—particularly Hutsul and Yavoriv styles—showcases the uniqueness of Ukrainian culture. In his view, it is important to introduce the world to this culture, especially in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

After retiring, the master plans to devote more time to his art. He is setting up a large workshop, preparing materials and tools, and hopes to increase his output. He cites continuous development as his guiding principle and is convinced that it is important for a person to have a goal and to keep working.

Source: Suspilne

Read us on