Video: Kamaliya continued her concert in Zhytomyr without lighting due to a Russian attack

During the singer’s performance in Zhytomyr, the power went out due to a Russian attack on the energy infrastructure. The artist did not interrupt the concert and continued singing a cappella in complete darkness.

“Today I discovered a completely different side of her. She’s not just a millionaire’s ex-wife—she’s a strong woman with a big heart.” From the very first days of the war, Kamaliya has been actively supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces, purchasing body armor, funding the construction of housing for displaced persons, and regularly performing at charity concerts in Europe and around the world, raising millions for our army. And today, in the darkness of the Zhytomyr theater, she demonstrated this ironclad Ukrainian identity and resilience,” wrote Valentina Yermolenko.

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It is known that Kamaliya’s concert in Zhytomyr took place on November 6, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Ivan Kocherga Academic Music and Drama Theater. The performance was part of the concert program “Stronger Than Ever.”

Earlier, singer Kamaliya spoke about an ex-boyfriend who had been physically abusive toward her.

Video: After her divorce from Zakhur, Kamaliya claimed she had never been married.

Earlier, Kamaliya caused a stir online by dancing on an armored vehicle to the song “Sambuca.”

The Ukrainian singer Kamaliya also revealed the prices of items in her wardrobe, naming the most expensive and the cheapest outfits.

Kamaliya spoke about her arguments with Mohammad Zahur following their divorce.

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