The rock band "Fiolet" released a music video for the song "Woman," starring actress Antonina Khizhnyak.

The video is dedicated to Ukrainian women who are enduring the hardships of war.

In the story, a female soldier returns to her hometown of Kharkiv to spend a day there, reminisce about the past, and be at home. At the end of the video, the heroine says goodbye to her hometown and returns to the front lines.

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The band’s frontman, Serhiy Martynyuk, said he wrote the song for his wife, Katya, and that they decided to dedicate the music video to all Ukrainian women—soldiers, volunteers, mothers, educators, and medical workers. The video was directed by Khrystyna Braslavska.

Earlier, People’s Artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul made his first public appearance alongside his wife Natalia and their youngest son, Danylo. The family attended a “Music Platform” concert, where the artist decided to introduce his loved ones to his creative work.

People’s Artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul revealed for the first time that his weight loss was a conscious decision, not the result of health problems.

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