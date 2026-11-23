Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was one of the celebrity guests at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas. The 62-year-old actor appeared at the event wearing a black jacket, jeans, a hat, and a scarf.

However, it was his unexpected role after the race ended that drew the most attention.

Reeves got behind the wheel of a limousine and drove the three podium finishers to the post-race interview area.

The actor also visited the paddock, where the teams’ garages are located and meetings with drivers take place. He watched the event unfold and chatted with the participants.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix traditionally attracts many celebrities. Among the guests at this year’s race weekend were Kim Kardashian, Chris Evans, and Chris Pratt.

Source: People.

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