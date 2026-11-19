On November 19, the princely family of Monaco celebrated the Principality’s National Day.

The celebrations took place first in the courtyard of the Palace and later at St. Nicholas Cathedral.

Princess Charlene chose an outfit by Elie Saab Haute Couture—a milk-colored jacket and pants adorned with voluminous embroidery and floral appliqués. The look was complemented by a fascinator shaped like a twig with leaves.

The couple’s 11-year-old daughter, Gabriella, was also dressed in cream. The girl wore a coat dress with similar embroidery. Meanwhile, Prince Albert and their son Jacques opted for formal military uniforms.

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, and their 11-year-old children—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella—took part together in the celebration of Monaco’s National Day.

November 19 marks Prince’s Day in Monaco—the principality’s main national holiday. On this day, the country honors its monarch, the princely family, and the history of the state. The celebrations include solemn ceremonies, a military parade, a religious service, award ceremonies, and various events for Monaco’s residents and visitors.

Earlier, Prince William commented for the first time on Kate Middleton’s health following her battle with cancer.

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