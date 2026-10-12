During a concert in Frankfurt, Germany, Belarusian singer Max Korzh called on the audience to immediately cease hostilities and begin genuine negotiations. The artist raised the slogan “No to War,” emphasizing that the daily loss of life and the testing of weapons are unacceptable; however, he again refrained from making direct accusations against Russia and did not call it an aggressor.

During the performance, flags of Ukraine, Georgia, and Kazakhstan were waved in the hall, and anti-Russian slogans and shouts from the audience could be heard.

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In particular, the singer dedicated one of his songs to the late Ukrainian soldier and activist of the “Kyiv Dvizh” movement, Mykyta Krasnovyd, whose call sign was “Optimist,” who was killed in the Mykolaiv region in 2022. At the same time, the artist continues to maintain a vague stance on the war, avoiding specific statements about who exactly initiated the aggression.

Source: “Glavkom.”

As a reminder, Poland deported Ukrainians following clashes at a Max Korzh concert in Warsaw.

In Bucharest, the capital of Romania, unprecedented security measures were implemented ahead of a concert by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh. According to local authorities, tens of thousands of the artist’s fans arrived in the city, prompting law enforcement to step up security in public areas and near the concert venue.

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