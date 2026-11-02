Video: Olga Sumska Receives an Award at the Anniversary "Person of the Year 2025" Awards Ceremony

Olga Sumska, People’s Artist of Ukraine, was named a laureate at the 30th “Person of the Year 2025” awards ceremony. The actress was honored during the anniversary event on November 1.

Olga Sumska won the “Artist of the Year” category of the “Person of the Year” award for 2025. The anniversary ceremony took place at the National Opera of Ukraine.

From the opera stage, Olga Sumska thanked the Ukrainian military for her victory. On the occasion of the award’s anniversary, the actress recalled the legendary People’s Artist Bohdan Stupka, with whom she was nominated in the same category 30 years ago. “What a joy it is to stand on this stage. I remember those moments 30 years ago when we were nominated in the same category as Bohdan Silvestrovych Stupka. Let’s honor him with a round of applause. Our legends. This is yet another historic moment in my life, for which I—and all of us—are first and foremost grateful to our defenders,” said the actress.

Olga Sumska also shared her feelings about the award on her social media and posted photos from the ceremony: “Thank you for the prestigious ‘Person of the Year’ award. It’s a great honor for me! Glory to Ukraine and to our defenders! I serve the people of Ukraine.”

Earlier, Sumskaya criticized Astafieva after the Radio Dictation and compared her to Yanukovych.

Dasha Astafieva found herself at the center of controversy after participating in the National Unity Radio Dictation. Some users criticized the artist, but her supporters pointed out that she has long worked with Ukrainian texts and promotes the Ukrainian language not only during public events.

Earlier, Olga Sumska shared how she took cover during Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv.

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